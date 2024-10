Champions League final 2027 in Baku or Madrid

The men's final was actually supposed to be held in Milan in 2027. However, according to UEFA, the city of Milan was unable to guarantee that the renovation of the San Siro Stadium and the surrounding area would be completed by the time of the final, so the association decided not to award the final to the Italian metropolis. The final of the current Champions League season will take place in Munich on May 31, 2025. One year later, the Champions League final will be held in Budapest.