Caught dead!
King Charles in Australia spit on by alpaca!
Not everything went as planned on Charles and Camilla's business trip to Australia. First, the British monarch was insulted by a member of parliament, followed by an unpleasant encounter with an alpaca.
The animal, which was clearly identified as a Royal fan, did not seem to have a good sense of etiquette - and sneezed all over the monarch's shirt as he approached. The unpleasant encounter took place in Canberra before Charles and Camilla were seen off from Australia by thousands of spectators in front of the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday.
Traces on the suit
Charles had stroked the animal fan - who responded with a hearty sneeze directly at the King, as can be seen in the video above. However, as a royal, Charles was not flustered and only briefly checked the marks on the suit.
Talofa Samoa! Greetings, Samoa!
The British King Charles III is currently on his first major trip abroad since being diagnosed with cancer. After their visit to Australia, Charles and his wife Camilla landed in the Pacific state of Samoa on Wednesday, where the summit of the Commonwealth states will take place on Friday. Around 3,000 delegates are expected to attend the meeting of the 56 member states. The British royal couple had previously visited Australia.
Pictures from Samoa were shared on the royal couple's Instagram account with the words, "Talofa Samoa! Greetings, Samoa!"
The Commonwealth plays a "significant role" on the world stage, Charles said in Canberra on Monday. The group of states had "the diversity to understand the world's problems and the strength of mind to formulate practical solutions", he emphasized.
First meeting in Pacific state
This is the first time that the Commonwealth meeting has been held in a Pacific state. Climate change and the associated rise in sea levels will be one of the central topics of the summit. The South Pacific is one of the regions worst affected by climate change. Numerous villages have already had to be relocated to higher ground because the coastal areas are at risk. In Samoa, 70 percent of the population live near the coast.
Remnants of the colonial empire
Critics see the Commonwealth as a remnant of the British colonial empire. Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland, on the other hand, described her organization as a group of states showing solidarity and helping each other to master the future. "We can swim together or sink separately," she said. Gabon and Togo, two former French colonies, have been among the newest members of the Commonwealth since 2022.
On Monday, there was a scandal in the Australian parliament in Canberra when an indigenous senator verbally attacked the king. After a speech by Charles, politician Lidia Thorpe shouted loudly into the chamber: "You are not my king, you are not our king!" Before she was taken away by security guards, she demanded: "Give us back our land!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
