Trial in Feldkirch
False bill collector was served a receipt
A 21-year-old from Unterland had sent payment requests by email and pretended to be a debt collector. He was sentenced for his fraud at Feldkirch Regional Court on Tuesday.
"It's bad enough that the case is being heard here in court. There's no need to report on it in the newspaper," the defendant's mother told the attending press. The woman seems to have forgotten that her son expended quite a lot of criminal energy in December last year to prey on unsuspecting victims.
The fact is that the then holiday trainee wanted to earn a lucrative side income through fraud. And because fear has always been a good means of exerting pressure, he pretended to be the debt collection representative of two actually existing debt collection companies and demanded payment of just under 275 euros each from his predominantly older victims by email. He had previously obtained a total of 400 telephone numbers throughout Austria. Around 300 reminders were sent out.
Many victims smelled a rat
However, his plan to receive payments from at least five victims per day did not work out. A number of victims smelled a rat and contacted the debt collection agencies. The authorities became aware. When a transfer of 275 euros arrived in the account of the fake debt collector and he was unable to explain the origin of the money to the bank manager, the case was finally exposed.
As the blameless man confesses and has already made amends for the damage, Judge Sabrina Tagwercher sentences him to four months' probation and a fine of 1440 euros. The delinquent, who now wants to become a chef, apologizes again for his actions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
