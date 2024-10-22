Deforestation in the Amazon region increases the risk of malaria

Malaria can be fatal if left untreated

Malaria is one of the most common infectious diseases worldwide. The pathogen is transmitted by mosquitoes. The disease initially manifests itself through fever, headaches, aching limbs and diarrhea and can be fatal if left untreated. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 249 million people in 85 countries around the world contracted malaria in 2022, and 608,000 people died from it. Most of the fatalities were children under the age of five.