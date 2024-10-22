With card for 60 countries KitzSki exclusively on board

Last year, 15,000 ticket holders came to Kitz

In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Wörister begins by calculating that "54,000 IKON passes have already been sold for the new season. That corresponds to a turnover of 44 million US dollars". KitzSki is participating in the IKON Pass for the third year in a row this year. "Last year, 15,000 pass holders came to Kitzbühel. Most of them from the USA. When you consider that American guests leave 3,000 US dollars in the region per vacation, this makes a significant contribution to value creation," says the delighted board member.