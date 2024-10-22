Vorteilswelt
Only in Austria

With card for 60 countries KitzSki exclusively on board

Nachrichten
22.10.2024 10:15

Bergbahnen Kitzbühel is the only winter sports resort in Austria to be included in the "IKON Pass". The success speaks for itself. Digitalization also continues to play a major role.

0 Kommentare

Have you ever heard of the "IKON Pass"? This is a premium ski pass that gives the holder access to 60 ski resorts worldwide. These include top destinations in the USA, France, Switzerland and Italy. KitzSki is the only top ski resort in Austria to be part of the network to date. A meeting was recently held in London at which Christian Wörister, Member of the Board of Bergbahnen AG Kitzbühel, presented the special features of this year's ski season.

Zitat Icon

We are reducing our CO2 footprint with photovoltaic systems, adaptations to snowmaking and cooperation with public transport.

Christian Wörister, Mitglied des Vorstandes der Bergbahnen AG Kitzbühel

Last year, 15,000 ticket holders came to Kitz
In an interview with the "Krone" newspaper, Wörister begins by calculating that "54,000 IKON passes have already been sold for the new season. That corresponds to a turnover of 44 million US dollars". KitzSki is participating in the IKON Pass for the third year in a row this year. "Last year, 15,000 pass holders came to Kitzbühel. Most of them from the USA. When you consider that American guests leave 3,000 US dollars in the region per vacation, this makes a significant contribution to value creation," says the delighted board member.

Zitat Icon

At KitzSki, ski passes are now also available on smartphones. We are among the pioneers here. This has also met with great interest from the other participants.

Christian Wörister, Mitglied des Vorstandes der Bergbahnen AG Kitzbühel

Incidentally, Wörister was the only representative from Europe at the meeting in London. And what special features did he present? On the one hand, the topic of sustainability. "We are reducing our carbon footprint with photovoltaic systems, adaptations to snowmaking and cooperation with public transport," he emphasizes. He also mentions digitalization. "At KitzSki, ski passes are now also available on smartphones. We are among the pioneers here. This has also met with great interest from the other participants," emphasizes Wörister.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
