Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Death instead of a pension:

“The postman let me die just like that”

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 17:30

When he just wanted to quickly submit proof that he would soon be retiring, Michael H. (63) from Burgenland was blindsided. He was told that he was already dead. The story of a more than curious mix-up. 

0 Kommentare

When the first door of the Advent calendar opens, it's a special day for Michael H. too. After decades of work, the 63-year-old can finally start his well-earned retirement. But the Burgenlander from Oberpetersdorf can't really look forward to his retirement just yet.

The macabre mix-up took place in tranquil Oberpetersdorf. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
The macabre mix-up took place in tranquil Oberpetersdorf.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

The neighbor had actually passed away
The reason: bureaucratic hassle - and the oddities are hard to beat. Recently, according to Michael H. in an interview with "Krone", his neighbor, who lived at door number 9, unfortunately passed away. What initially didn't have much to do with Michael H.'s official affairs soon developed into a top-class mix-up.

9A - Michael H. was wrongly declared dead at this address. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
9A - Michael H. was wrongly declared dead at this address.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Computer screen brought a big shock
In order to have a year that H. had worked in Germany credited towards his upcoming pension, the Burgenlander recently went to the insurance company. He had proof of his work abroad with him - a bureaucratic trifle, one would think. But things turned out differently on site than expected. An employee showed H. the screen. It was written in bold letters: Deceased!

Zitat Icon

If I hadn't been lucky enough to have worked in Germany for a year, I would never have found out about my own supposed death.

Michael H. (63) versucht, die Situation mit Galgenhumor zu nehmen

"Every death must be confirmed by a public health officer"
H. still wonders who is responsible for the false note: "It was the postman who let me die!" Every death has to be confirmed by a public health officer, criticizes H. Obviously not in his case. The confusion between doors 9 of the neighbor who actually died and 9A, behind which H. lives, may have led to the strange death note.

Doesn't know whether to laugh or cry: Michael H. visiting the "Krone". (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Doesn't know whether to laugh or cry: Michael H. visiting the "Krone".
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Officially, Burgenländer is still dead
According to an e-mail received by the "Krone", the post office apologized for any "inconvenience". The matter would be clarified quickly. However, according to Michael H., nothing has happened so far. The still-employed man is still not receiving important letters and cannot apply for his final pension. "I'm still officially dead," he notes. And doesn't know whether to laugh or cry about it.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Stefan Steinkogler
Stefan Steinkogler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf