Death instead of a pension:
“The postman let me die just like that”
When he just wanted to quickly submit proof that he would soon be retiring, Michael H. (63) from Burgenland was blindsided. He was told that he was already dead. The story of a more than curious mix-up.
When the first door of the Advent calendar opens, it's a special day for Michael H. too. After decades of work, the 63-year-old can finally start his well-earned retirement. But the Burgenlander from Oberpetersdorf can't really look forward to his retirement just yet.
The neighbor had actually passed away
The reason: bureaucratic hassle - and the oddities are hard to beat. Recently, according to Michael H. in an interview with "Krone", his neighbor, who lived at door number 9, unfortunately passed away. What initially didn't have much to do with Michael H.'s official affairs soon developed into a top-class mix-up.
Computer screen brought a big shock
In order to have a year that H. had worked in Germany credited towards his upcoming pension, the Burgenlander recently went to the insurance company. He had proof of his work abroad with him - a bureaucratic trifle, one would think. But things turned out differently on site than expected. An employee showed H. the screen. It was written in bold letters: Deceased!
If I hadn't been lucky enough to have worked in Germany for a year, I would never have found out about my own supposed death.
"Every death must be confirmed by a public health officer"
H. still wonders who is responsible for the false note: "It was the postman who let me die!" Every death has to be confirmed by a public health officer, criticizes H. Obviously not in his case. The confusion between doors 9 of the neighbor who actually died and 9A, behind which H. lives, may have led to the strange death note.
Officially, Burgenländer is still dead
According to an e-mail received by the "Krone", the post office apologized for any "inconvenience". The matter would be clarified quickly. However, according to Michael H., nothing has happened so far. The still-employed man is still not receiving important letters and cannot apply for his final pension. "I'm still officially dead," he notes. And doesn't know whether to laugh or cry about it.
