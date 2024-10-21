New details about murder suspect Oleg M.

Murder in the vineyard

The victim was found with stab wounds in a vineyard in the Zistersdorf area at around 4.30 pm. There was an acquaintance relationship between the woman and the accused. A short time later, the suspect barricaded himself in a wine cellar and blew himself up. One Cobra officer was seriously injured, another had to be treated as an outpatient. The man's body was then recovered from the cellar using a robot.