Vineyard drama in Lower Austria
New details about murder suspect Oleg M.
After Barbara R. (65) was killed with a knife last Friday in Zistersdorf in the district of Gänserndorf (Lower Austria), new details have now been released about the 59-year-old suspect. The man - who came from Slovakia - had taken his own life in a wine cellar after the crime.
According to police spokesman Johann Baumschlager, a semi-automatic long gun with ammunition was also found in the cellar tunnel. Chemicals were also seized in the 59-year-old's living quarters. The results of the autopsy on the suspect's body are still pending.
Suspect was not registered in Austria
Further findings on the 59-year-old's previous life: The man, who had no criminal record in this country, was not registered in Austria and was not known to the local authorities until the 65-year-old was killed on Friday.
Initial investigations abroad
In the course of the incident, inquiries were then made to European police authorities. It subsequently emerged that the Slovakian had been prosecuted abroad for illegal possession of CBRN substances - i.e. chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear substances, said Chief Inspector Baumschlager.
The Korneuburg public prosecutor's office confirmed on request that it had been informed via Europol that preliminary proceedings had taken place in the Czech Republic and also in Germany. The case concerned the illegal possession of firearms and chemicals. The spokesperson for the prosecution did not provide any further details.
Woman died from her injuries
However, the autopsy of the 65-year-old woman had already been completed on Monday. According to the police, the woman died from bleeding to death as a result of her injuries. She is said to have been killed by the Slovakian man on Friday.
Murder in the vineyard
The victim was found with stab wounds in a vineyard in the Zistersdorf area at around 4.30 pm. There was an acquaintance relationship between the woman and the accused. A short time later, the suspect barricaded himself in a wine cellar and blew himself up. One Cobra officer was seriously injured, another had to be treated as an outpatient. The man's body was then recovered from the cellar using a robot.
If you or someone close to you are in an exceptional psychological situation or are experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone counselling service on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.