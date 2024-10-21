New Renault 5: What makes it a big hit

Although the Dacia thing wouldn't have been so far-fetched, because the electric R5 was primarily announced as a mass-produced car for less than 25,000 euros. Well, such a version is also coming (although perhaps not to Austria), but the one that journalists recently had the opportunity to drive in Nice and the surrounding area was the top version with the larger of the two available batteries and the largest of the three motors. Price 32,400 or 34,400 euros depending on the equipment. So up to 10,000 euros more, but for that you get a lot of car - if you don't measure "a lot" in terms of sheer size.