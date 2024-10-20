"Krone" notes
Bulls victory: A super joker and a foreign body
Red Bull Salzburg scrambled to a 2:1 win against Altach in the Bundesliga on Saturday. One substitute turned the game around. Another player, however, once again fell short of expectations. The Bulls' grades in detail from "Krone" editor Christoph Nister.
Alexander Schlager: Grade 3
Started as captain, but was hardly tested. Not at fault for the 0:1.
Nicolas Capaldo: Grade 3
Helped out at right back. Solid performance, but lost the ball unnecessarily.
Kamil Piatkowski: Grade 2
Didn't really get going - literally. He didn't look good in the running duels on several occasions.
Samson Baidoo: Grade 3
Looked more solid than his teammate. Was often sought out as a passing option (91 touches).
Aleksa Terzic: Grade 3
93 ball contacts (highest value), 83% of tackles won (a top value). But: He made a mistake on his left side before the 0:1.
Mads Bidstrup: Grade 3
Strong against the ball, with weaknesses when playing with the ball.
Mamady Diambou: Grade 3
Inconspicuous but effective in front of the defense.
Scoring key
Grade 6 = Ready for the team
Grade 5 = Very strong
Grade 4 = Strong
Grade 3 = Average
Grade 2 = Weak
Note 1 = Not his day
Note 0 = Used too briefly
Maurits Kjaergaard: Grade 3
Called upon as a driving force, but his lack of match practice was noticeable as the game wore on.
Adam Daghim: Grade 1
Made an effort, but was unlucky. A weak performance.
Bobby Clark: Grade 1
Looked like a foreign body even as a striker.
Karim Konate: Grade 4
Often rushed or too impatient in front of goal, he broke the spell in the closing stages with his first league goal since August 2!
Oscar Gloukh: Grade 3
Committed, but ineffective.
Amar Dedic: Grade 4
Created momentum immediately, provided the assist for the 1:1.
Edmund Baidoo: Grade 5
The joker stung! Livened up the game and became the match-winner with his first league goal!
Daouda Guindo, Stefan Bajcetic: Grade 0
