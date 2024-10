Freedom in prison

Dostoyevsky and 14 other "state criminals" were finally led to the parade ground of the Semyonovsky Guards in St. Petersburg on December 22, 1849 in sub-zero temperatures. On the same day, he wrote to his brother Mikhail: "There the death sentence was read out to us, we were kissed on the cross, the sword was broken over our heads and we were dressed for burial (white shirts). Then we were placed in front of the stakes where the execution was to take place. I was the sixth in line (...) and didn't have a minute to live (...)."