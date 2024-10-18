Ski season: How to make it work with Italy now

The wave of inflation is flattening out, but the catering and hotel industry in particular is still driving up prices. At the same time, the desire to travel in and around Austria is at a record level, and distant destinations are also back in vogue. In Germany, which remains Styria's most important market of origin, people are being drawn to the Canary Islands, Egypt or even further afield after years of abstinence, according to the travel association. In terms of sales, a whopping quarter is expected to be accounted for by long-distance travel in winter.