Ski season: How to make it work with Italy now
The winter season is just around the corner and Styrian tourism professionals are setting new priorities. The domestic market has been grazed, guests from the north-east (Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland) are on the rise. This year, for the first time in a long time, the fishing line is being cast in the direction of Italy.
The wave of inflation is flattening out, but the catering and hotel industry in particular is still driving up prices. At the same time, the desire to travel in and around Austria is at a record level, and distant destinations are also back in vogue. In Germany, which remains Styria's most important market of origin, people are being drawn to the Canary Islands, Egypt or even further afield after years of abstinence, according to the travel association. In terms of sales, a whopping quarter is expected to be accounted for by long-distance travel in winter.
Domestic potential exhausted, look to the neighborhood
Creativity is needed to keep guests on board. The home market should remain reliably on board despite a further increase in lift prices; according to Styria Tourism boss Michael Feiertag, the proportion of regular guests is "well over 60 percent". They are "well anchored in people's hearts". Provincial Councillor Barbara Eibinger-Miedl (ÖVP) confirms that local guests are "extremely well received" and that increases are hardly possible.
This leaves us to look to neighboring countries. Germany and the Netherlands continue to play a key role here, and the Bavarian "white sausage equator" is to be broken through with targeted advertising campaigns all the way up to Kiel. The Ruhr region alone has a potential of almost 20 million people.
Green and white streetcar in Milan
The focus on Italy, which is still in a tourist slumber, is new. In northern conurbations such as Milan and Padua, advertising is being stepped up; in the fashion metropolis, for example, a green and white streetcar runs through the city. The aim is to turn the popular day trips during Advent into longer stays.
Tunnel at the end of the tunnel
Styria is also teaming up with Carinthia to achieve this, because "guests know no borders" when you think of the Turrach, for example, says the tourism boss. Next year, a new era is set to begin with the Koralm Tunnel.
But who will be able to afford or want to enjoy skiing in the future when day tickets are already climbing towards 80 euros this year? Planai Managing Director Georg Bliem is "not worried", he speaks of "moderate" price increases of 3.8 percent for the coming winter.
No "dynamic pricing", more ski course promotion
Skiing fun should remain reasonably affordable, especially for families. There were no price increases for children this year, and the controversial "dynamic pricing" will not be implemented in Bliem's region, as it causes uncertainty if you cannot calculate exactly how much a day's skiing will actually cost. As usual, early bookers, who already accounted for 38 percent of Planai guests last year, do best.
Provincial Councillor Eibinger-Miedl also points out that school ski course funding was only significantly increased this week. In Styria, 200,000 euros are usually spent on this per season. This budget was quickly exhausted and now a further 100,000 euros have been added. 5877 pupils have been supported in this way - a "heartfelt project" and a "good investment in the future of the winter sports region".
