Tearful drama at the European Championships: “It’s terrible”

"It's tough, but that's table tennis"

The Croatian tournament director Alen Ivancin defends himself. The reason for the tight schedule is that the European Championships will be decided in six days and not eight, as was the case recently in Munich. "I tried to arrange the schedule so that the players playing mixed doubles could at least play their next match later in the evening. But that wasn't possible this time. Three players had to play immediately after their mixed doubles match," explains Ivancin.