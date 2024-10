Only ÖBB passengers can park free of charge

Nevertheless, a first step is now being taken. A barrier-free access system will be installed on the site by December. In concrete terms: only rail customers with tickets will be able to use the parking lot free of charge. Those who use the parking lot for other purposes will then be asked to pay. A similar system has already been installed in Schwarzach. ÖBB therefore expects to ease the burden on train commuters as early as January. The railroad company is also confident about the Mattigtal railroad line. This is currently being electrified and modernized. It is hoped that passengers will board the train earlier and no longer have to travel as far as Neumarkt.