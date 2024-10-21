A magical winter wonderland
Every year again: Christmas time in Innsbruck
When Innsbruck shines in festive splendor and the streets are filled with Christmas scents, the (pre-)Christmas season begins in the Alpine metropolis. The city's charming Christmas markets in particular create a festive atmosphere and lure visitors into a magical winter wonderland.
The Christmas market in Innsbruck's old town has been enchanting visitors from near and far for half a century and gets them in the mood for Christmas. For many, it has long been an absolute fixture in winter, a kind of anchor that can provide stability and security, especially in turbulent times. Just like the six other Christmas markets in the city, it invites you to leave everyday life behind for a few hours, immerse yourself in a fairytale world for a while and enjoy it with all your senses.
Christkindlmarkt Altstadt
And there is more than enough to enjoy at the traditional Christmas market in the heart of the city. Surrounded by the beautiful facades of medieval houses, with the famous Golden Roof in the background, there are around 70 stalls at the market offering art, crafts and all kinds of treasures. Culinary classics such as kiachl, chestnuts and other delicacies are on offer, as well as spicy punch and hot mulled wine as a much-needed refreshment - and the irresistible aromas that fill your nose as you stroll through the historic alleyways will tempt you to make another (spontaneous) gastronomic stop.
Meanwhile, the Amras tower brass band provides the perfect musical backdrop, playing contemplative Christmas carols every day at dusk and filling the city with their sounds. Last but not least, Innsbruck's most famous and tallest Christmas tree, which can be seen from afar thanks to its magnificent decorations, is located at the market in the old town. If you want to get in the mood for Christmas Eve, you can do so from November 15 to December 23 this year.
Unlimited variety: explore Innsbruck's Christmas markets
However, Innsbruck's mountain Christmas does not just consist of the traditional Christmas market in the old town - there are also six others spread throughout Innsbruck, each with different specialties and focuses.
The Christmas market on the market square (15.11.-23.12.2025) , for example, is aimed particularly at families with its fairytale hours, Punch and Judy shows and a nostalgic carousel, while the Christmas market in Maria-Theresien-Straße (25.11.2024-06.01.2025) is more modern - glass, light and crystal dominate Innsbruck's boulevard, which can be seen in the huge Christmas tree baubles and impressive illuminated trees, among other things.
The Christmas market on the Hungerburg (22.11.2024-06.01.2025) and the Kaiserweihnacht on the Bergisel (15.11.-22.12.2025) offer literally the best views of the festively illuminated city as well as handicrafts and delicacies.
The small but lovely markets in the districts of St. Nikolaus (22.11.-23.12.2025) and Wilten (24.11.-23.12.2025) are a little more tranquil. The former promises contemplative hours "just like back then", while the market in Wilten impresses above all with its extraordinary cultural program. No matter what you're in the mood for: Innsbruck's seven Christmas markets leave nothing to be desired.
Tip: LUMAGICA Innsbruck - Peace, Love, Family
The Tyrolean capital also has a lot to offer in the (pre-)Christmas season apart from the Christmas markets. In the Hofgarten, for example, not far from the Christmas market in the old town, there is a literal winter highlight to discover: the magical LUMAGICA light park, which is setting up camp in the Alpine metropolis for the fifth time in a row this year.
After an illuminating journey through time last year, visitors are taken on a journey through "Peace, Love, Family" this year. The more than one-kilometer-long circular route is once again lined with numerous extraordinary light sculptures, ranging from abstract elements and interactive installations to animals and mythical creatures. LUMAGICA Innsbruck can be seen from 15.11.2024 to 02.02.2025.
