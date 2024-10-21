Every year again: Christmas time in Innsbruck

The Christmas market in Innsbruck's old town has been enchanting visitors from near and far for half a century and gets them in the mood for Christmas. For many, it has long been an absolute fixture in winter, a kind of anchor that can provide stability and security, especially in turbulent times. Just like the six other Christmas markets in the city, it invites you to leave everyday life behind for a few hours, immerse yourself in a fairytale world for a while and enjoy it with all your senses.