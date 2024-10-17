Touching message
Family: “Liam will live on in our hearts”
Following the fatal fall from the balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, the family of Liam Payne has now spoken out with a heartbreaking statement.
"Our hearts are broken," reads a statement from the family of Liam Payne, who died after falling from a balcony, quoted by the Daily Mail, among others. "Liam will live on in our hearts forever and we will remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul."
He added: "We are supporting each other as best we can and asking for privacy and space as a family at this horrific time."
Family is "terribly sad"
Payne's uncle Roger Harris also spoke to the Daily Mail about the tragic death of his nephew. The whole family is "terribly sad" and they are currently trying to "come to terms with it".
Prior to this, numerous celebrities had already spoken out on social media and expressed their condolences. "The news of Liam Payne's death is so upsetting," wrote Hilton on X.
Stars, companions and fans mourn
"We are incredibly sad to hear of the tragic death of Liam Payne", the X account of the British pop music award Brit Awards said. Their thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. The streaming platforms Spotify and Amazon Music and the music channel MTV also sent their condolences.
After the news of his death broke, fans gathered for a candlelight vigil in front of the hotel in the Palermo district. "The news hit me hard," said 27-year-old Pilar Bilik, who had rushed to the scene in Buenos Aires.
Fall from balcony
Liam Payne fell from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires into a courtyard and suffered fatal injuries. According to an initial assessment, emergency services spoke of a fracture to the base of the skull.
It is not yet known how the accident occurred. An investigation has been launched. According to eyewitnesses, Payne may have been under the influence of narcotics.
If you or someone close to you is in an exceptional psychological situation or is experiencing suicidal thoughts, please contact the telephone helpline on 142. You can find other crisis hotlines and emergency numbers HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
