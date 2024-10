“Perfect conditions”: Green light for Sölden!

The weather has been kind to Sölden, the snow cover on the Rettenbachferner offers "more space for the public slope than we've had for a long time", said ÖSV Managing Director Christian Scherer recently. By "breaking up the big rock", Scherer referred to the much-criticized excavator work on the glacier in 2023, "significantly fewer resources are now needed to be able to offer such a great training and racing slope this year".