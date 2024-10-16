KPÖ launches election campaign: support from Elke Kahr

"Dead horse that continues to be ridden"

In the area of health and care, Klimt-Weithaler criticized the fact that the discussion about the Leispital in the Liezen district, for example, was not very concrete, but rather "hätt i, tät i, war i". She considers the planned hospital in Stainach-Pürgg to be a "dead horse that will continue to be ridden". In any case, the KPÖ wants to stop a clear-cutting of the hospitals and is committed to a better staffing ratio in the nursing and healthcare sector, among other things.