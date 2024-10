Schiele exhibition at the Neue Galerie New York

"Central works by the artist from museums and private collections in the USA, Europe and Asia allow a new look at the subject of landscapes, which was the most central theme of Schiele's life," said the Tulln museum. "Egon Schiele's greatest love was nature," said Christian Bauer, explaining the theme of the show. The artist was at least as important a landscape painter as he was a portrait painter. His landscapes certainly have human traits: "Sunflowers and autumn trees appear as portraits."