Press comments on asylum policy: “Needs more speed”

The legal debate about the system also appears to be far from over. At first glance, it clashes with all kinds of international conventions and the values that Europe claims to uphold. It also remains unclear whether many countries will be prepared to open up their territory to such procedures, even if there are financial incentives to do so. Fundamentally, the question arises as to whether such return centers are not old wine in new bottles. Years ago, some in Europe were already dreaming of "regional deportation platforms" in North Africa. But due to a lack of interest in these countries, such projects have not yet materialized."