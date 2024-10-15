Canadi is back in business, head coach at Enosis Neon Paralimni since Monday. "I had to google it myself," he admits. But after talks with ex-FAC player Marco Krainz, playmaker at the Cypriot side in twelfth place, and the club bosses, he was hooked. "We have the youngest team in the league, which appealed to me," said Canadi. "It's a small club with a long tradition, comparable to Sportklub or Vienna. Or Altach in the past. But the conditions are great. I can work here in peace. That's also good for once."