Nachrichten
15.10.2024 19:45

Damir Canadi has a new coaching job! The former Rapid coach has signed on at EN Paralimni and is tasked with establishing the traditional Greek club in the league: "I can work in peace here," says the 54-year-old Viennese.

0 Kommentare

"Yiassou." Damir Canadi answers the "Krone" call in Greek with a "hello", which reached the Viennese on a walk along the beach between his first two training sessions. "It's a dream here," smiles the 54-year-old. Although he has no time for a vacation.

(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)

Canadi is back in business, head coach at Enosis Neon Paralimni since Monday. "I had to google it myself," he admits. But after talks with ex-FAC player Marco Krainz, playmaker at the Cypriot side in twelfth place, and the club bosses, he was hooked. "We have the youngest team in the league, which appealed to me," said Canadi. "It's a small club with a long tradition, comparable to Sportklub or Vienna. Or Altach in the past. But the conditions are great. I can work here in peace. That's also good for once."

Start against Rapid opponents
Especially after his last stations: The spotlight at Rapid and Nuremberg, the chaos in Sibenik or in the summer at Velez Mostar, where there were disagreements with the club bosses.

Now the call came from Cyprus, where Canadi enjoys an excellent reputation thanks to his successes in Greece with Atromitos Athens: "They knew me very well and really wanted me."

(Bild: zVg)
(Bild: zVg)

With the aim of establishing the promoted club in the top flight: "It's an up-and-coming league, very exciting, many clubs have Russian investors, we can't compete with them financially."

His debut at the weekend, away to Omonia Nicosia, a Rapid opponent in the Conference League, is also a tough one. "And we have five suspended players," smiles Canadi. It is precisely this challenge that he relishes ...

Porträt von Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
