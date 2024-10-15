Tuchel England coach? Kane statement gives food for thought

Only the third foreigner

One thing is certain: The FA is looking for a new head coach for the Three Lions following the resignation of Gareth Southgate following the European Championship final defeat to Spain. Should Guardiola or Tuchel take over the job, one of them would be only the third foreigner to be entrusted with this task. Previously, the now deceased Swede Sven-Göran Eriksson (2001 to 2006) and the Italian Fabio Capello (2007 to 2012) coached the English team.