Tuchel England coach? Kane statement gives food for thought
Thomas Tuchel is said to be the most promising candidate for the England national team coaching job. However, the latest statement from captain Harry Kane has suddenly raised serious doubts again.
"To be honest, I haven't heard anything about it yet. That's why I can't really comment on it until it's officially announced," said Kane, who knows Tuchel from their time together at Bayern. A juicy follow-up: "I'm sure the FA will contact me if they want to know more about this."
In other words: Kane assumes that he will be contacted if England's FA want to hire Tuchel - but that hasn't happened yet! Which is why there is now speculation on the island that Tuchel might not be first choice after all, perhaps just a diversionary tactic to get the deal with Pep Guardiola done.
According to the Times, there has already been contact with the Spaniard. According to the report, Guardiola is expected to make a decision about his future in the coming weeks. The Spaniard's contract at Manchester City expires next summer.
Only the third foreigner
One thing is certain: The FA is looking for a new head coach for the Three Lions following the resignation of Gareth Southgate following the European Championship final defeat to Spain. Should Guardiola or Tuchel take over the job, one of them would be only the third foreigner to be entrusted with this task. Previously, the now deceased Swede Sven-Göran Eriksson (2001 to 2006) and the Italian Fabio Capello (2007 to 2012) coached the English team.
