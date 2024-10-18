Electric Love 2025: It’s getting loud and hot again

Every year, the Electric Love Festival attracts a total of 180,000 visitors from more than 70 countries on all days of the festival. The proximity to the city of Salzburg and the location in the middle of nature create a unique symbiosis of festival experience and tourist highlight. Just in time for the contract renewal and the start of advance ticket sales, the festival also presents itself with a fresh and modern look that embodies the central values of love, community and joy. The design has been simplified, but at the same time boldly and dynamically redesigned.