Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pre-sale started

Electric Love 2025: It’s getting loud and hot again

Nachrichten
18.10.2024 06:00

The Electric Love Festival will take place at the Salzburgring with a new branding until at least 2030. Ticket sales for the 2025 edition have already started.

0 Kommentare

Electric Love has not only blossomed into one of the most important electronic festivals in the world, it is also an active driving force for the entire region around the Salzburgring and beyond. The organizers have now extended their contract with the Salzburgring until 2030, which guarantees at least six more top events in the picturesque Fuschlsee region.

Beacon for cultural diversity
"The Salzburgring and its surroundings are an extremely valuable and sensitive microcosm that we are very grateful and humbled to be able to use once a year for our passion," says Electric Love CEO Manuel Reifenauer. Salzburg's Governor Wilfried Haslauer is also enthusiastic: "I wish the Electric Love Festival continued success as a beacon for the cultural diversity of our country until 2030 and beyond."

Every year, the Electric Love Festival attracts a total of 180,000 visitors from more than 70 countries on all days of the festival. The proximity to the city of Salzburg and the location in the middle of nature create a unique symbiosis of festival experience and tourist highlight. Just in time for the contract renewal and the start of advance ticket sales, the festival also presents itself with a fresh and modern look that embodies the central values of love, community and joy. The design has been simplified, but at the same time boldly and dynamically redesigned.

Ticket sales launched
Tickets and all other information for Electric Love 2025 are now available at www.electriclove.at.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Fröwein
Robert Fröwein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf