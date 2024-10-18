Pre-sale started
Electric Love 2025: It’s getting loud and hot again
The Electric Love Festival will take place at the Salzburgring with a new branding until at least 2030. Ticket sales for the 2025 edition have already started.
Electric Love has not only blossomed into one of the most important electronic festivals in the world, it is also an active driving force for the entire region around the Salzburgring and beyond. The organizers have now extended their contract with the Salzburgring until 2030, which guarantees at least six more top events in the picturesque Fuschlsee region.
Beacon for cultural diversity
"The Salzburgring and its surroundings are an extremely valuable and sensitive microcosm that we are very grateful and humbled to be able to use once a year for our passion," says Electric Love CEO Manuel Reifenauer. Salzburg's Governor Wilfried Haslauer is also enthusiastic: "I wish the Electric Love Festival continued success as a beacon for the cultural diversity of our country until 2030 and beyond."
Every year, the Electric Love Festival attracts a total of 180,000 visitors from more than 70 countries on all days of the festival. The proximity to the city of Salzburg and the location in the middle of nature create a unique symbiosis of festival experience and tourist highlight. Just in time for the contract renewal and the start of advance ticket sales, the festival also presents itself with a fresh and modern look that embodies the central values of love, community and joy. The design has been simplified, but at the same time boldly and dynamically redesigned.
Ticket sales launched
Tickets and all other information for Electric Love 2025 are now available at www.electriclove.at.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.