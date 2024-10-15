Maria Bakalova
Ivana
Maria Bakalova, known as Borat's daughter from the cult comedy "Borat Anschluss Moviefilm", is slipping into a completely new role: in the drama "The Apprentice", the 28-year-old actress plays the late businesswoman and model Ivana Trump - and with a clear vision.
Bakalova revealed in an interview that she did not want to portray Ivana as a mere "model woman". Instead, she emphasized the ambitious, competitive side of the woman who was married to Donald Trump from 1977 to 1990.
"Fascinated by her achievements"
In an interview with "Collider", she explained: "I was really fascinated by her achievements and by the fact that she expressed her opinion so openly. It's still a challenge to claim your position and your equality, even though we're living in 2024."
This has been happening since the 1970s, she says, and Ivana has stood up for herself and demanded "to be treated equally, to be his equal, not just to be a model wife sitting at home, but to work hand in hand with him. That was a truly remarkable achievement."
Rise to fame
"The Apprentice", directed by Ali Abbasi, examines Donald Trump's rise to fame in the late 1970s. It focuses on Trump's development under the influence of Roy Cohn (played by Jeremy Strong), a right-wing lawyer and political string-puller who helped the real estate mogul become a symbol of wealth and power. Donald Trump is played in the film by "Avengers" star Sebastian Stan.
For Bakalova, the role of Ivana Trump is an important step, as she is not just the outward facade of the fashion icon, but a strong, hard-working woman who has always fought for her place in a male-dominated world.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
