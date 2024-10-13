Vorteilswelt
The golden fall

At the Wellness & Health Hotel Larimar

Nachrichten
13.10.2024 00:01

Autumn is one of the most beautiful seasons in southern Burgenland. In addition to a colorful natural spectacle, numerous cycling and hiking trails invite you to experience the nature around the Hotel Larimar. A stay in nature promotes well-being, stress reduction and strengthens the body's defenses.

You can relax in the 36 degree thermal water and enjoy the pleasant warmth. A real special feature of the wellness and sauna oasis are the seawater detox pools, which have a particularly detoxifying effect and can have a positive impact on skin and health problems such as neurodermatitis or psoriasis. Eight pools, seven saunas and wonderful oases of peace invite you to relax and unwind at the wellness and health hotel in Stegersbach.

Sauna enjoyment
Seven saunas offer a unique sauna experience at the wellness and health hotel. Special highlights include an infrared salt grotto and a steam bath with rose quartz stones. These promote the health of the respiratory tract, sinuses and skin and are helpful for allergies and for detoxifying the body. Regular saunas not only warm the mind and strengthen the immune system, but also provide wonderful relaxation.

Panoramic sauna in the Larimar Sauna World (Bild: Hotel Larimar)
Panoramic sauna in the Larimar Sauna World
(Bild: Hotel Larimar)

Detox to detoxify and purify at the Hotel Larimar
Lack of exercise, an unhealthy diet, stress and environmental pollution take their toll on our health. The Hotel Larimar offers an excellent range of health treatments. With a special alkaline diet and detoxifying treatments, the unique Larimar concept includes four different detox methods: Detox Cure, Intermittent Alkaline Fasting, Ayurvedic Detox Cure and F.X. Mayr cure. The stay is supervised by doctors and specialists.

(Bild: Hotel Larimar)
(Bild: Hotel Larimar)

Mediterranean moments of pleasure 
The Larimar Restaurant offers culinary delights of a special kind. Only the best delicacies are served in the gourmet vitality kitchen, which is certified organic and has been awarded the Green Toque. The Larimar pampering board offers a variety of exquisite dishes. Guests experience culinary highlights from morning to night.

Main course from the gourmet and vitality kitchen (Bild: Hotel Larimar)
Main course from the gourmet and vitality kitchen
(Bild: Hotel Larimar)

Top offers
Wellness indulgence: 2 nights with all Larimar inclusive services from € 392 per person in a double room: to the offer.
Detox days: 3 nights with all Larimar inclusive services from € 892 per person in a double room: to the offer.

Hotel & Spa Larimar ****S

Panoramaweg 2
A-7551 Stegersbach in the hills of southern Burgenland
Tel. +43 (0)3326 55100
urlaub@larimarhotel.at
www.larimarhotel.at

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

