At the Wellness & Health Hotel Larimar

You can relax in the 36 degree thermal water and enjoy the pleasant warmth. A real special feature of the wellness and sauna oasis are the seawater detox pools, which have a particularly detoxifying effect and can have a positive impact on skin and health problems such as neurodermatitis or psoriasis. Eight pools, seven saunas and wonderful oases of peace invite you to relax and unwind at the wellness and health hotel in Stegersbach.