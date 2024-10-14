Aqua Salza renovation will cost millions

"I would like the same funding rates as the Flachgau pool"

Martin Dietrich: "I would simply like the state of Salzburg to give us the same funding rates as the planned Flachgau pool. We also need an investment boost." In view of the financial situation at federal and state level, this is probably just a pious wish. Martin Dietrich concludes: "The municipalities are in a very bad financial situation, I know that. But leaving Golling alone with the Aqua Salza is not possible."