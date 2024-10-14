Search for payers
Aqua Salza renovation will cost millions
If the budgets go down the drain, Aqua Salza could go under. The wellness and swimming pool has been trying to stay afloat economically for 18 years. But crises do not stop at swimming pool doors. The pool consumes 1.3 million kilowatt hours of electricity a year - which makes the doubling of energy prices all the more painful. Staff costs have risen by 25 percent in three years.
General refurbishment unavoidable
Golling's mayor Martin Dietrich is faced with an annual deficit that is difficult to cope with and says: "The pool is in its 18th season. We can't save money on the staff. The previous renovations were a waste of money. The pool needs a general refurbishment."
Such an all-round spa for the baths is expected to cost between 2.5 and three million. In addition to structural renovations, the aim is to invest in a sustainable energy supply. "The electricity costs are eating us up, that's where we have the most potential," the neo-mayor is certain.
State and regional association only pay a fraction
The municipality of Golling does not bear the disposal costs alone. The regional association of all Tennengau municipalities also pays. However, it only contributes 80,000 euros per year. That is not even a tenth of the deficit. The state also only pays a similar amount.
The rest is left to Golling. As a regional pool, Aqua Salza attracts over 50,000 visitors a year. 11,700 school swimmers and 17,500 club athletes and course participants swim their lengths there. In the past five years, 8317 babies have made their first swimming attempts there.
"I would like the same funding rates as the Flachgau pool"
Martin Dietrich: "I would simply like the state of Salzburg to give us the same funding rates as the planned Flachgau pool. We also need an investment boost." In view of the financial situation at federal and state level, this is probably just a pious wish. Martin Dietrich concludes: "The municipalities are in a very bad financial situation, I know that. But leaving Golling alone with the Aqua Salza is not possible."
