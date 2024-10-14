700 asylum seekers in hiding in Styria

500 people have January 1st as their date of birth

Last year, 838 asylum seekers or persons entitled to subsidiary protection simply disappeared in Styria (some returned later). This year, the number is already similarly high: 700 were released from basic welfare support "due to an unknown stay". Keyword basic care: According to the state's Department of Social Affairs, more than 500 people were included in this, all of whom are listed in the database with a date of birth of January 1st, i.e. they were born on New Year's Day.