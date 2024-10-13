Who with whom?

The ÖVP got off lightly, Markus Wallner will also head the new state government. The question is, what will it look like? Basically, everything speaks for black-blue. The overlaps in terms of content are definitely there, especially as the Ländle-VP has moved noticeably to the right over the past two years - and thus increasingly distanced itself from its Green coalition partner. Conversely, the Vorarlberg Freedom Party has spared itself unnecessary excursions to the far right and differs clearly in its rhetoric from FPÖ hardliners such as Herbert Kickl or Harald Vilimsky.