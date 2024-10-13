Restaurateur Xaver Schlager is on the right track

"It's part of our tradition"

Away from the pitch, Schlager took his first steps as a restaurateur: in his home town of Sankt Valentin, 30 kilometers from Linz, he bought an inn, the 150-year-old "Dorfrichter": "I come from the countryside. We have a tradition of meeting once a week at the regulars' table, drinking two beers and talking about the week. Unfortunately, more and more of our pubs have closed." The "Dorfrichter" is currently being completely renovated and is due to open in the first half of 2025.