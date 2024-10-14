Carinthia best prepared for storms and the like

Volunteers inform the population

And the Carinthian Civil Protection Association is responsible for this, touring the state with a wide variety of events and keeping the population up to date. And this is also reflected in the survey. While the rest of Austria is neutral towards the Civil Protection Association, enthusiasm for the Carinthian Civil Protection Association is the highest. "We were only able to achieve such a result thanks to the large number of events and the excellent cooperation and support of all Carinthian municipalities and emergency organizations," says Rudolf Schober, President of the Carinthian Civil Protection Association, who, like Fellner, still sees a lot of work to be done in this area.