"One of the most important women's politicians"

Naturally, the Styrian Social Democrats were also deeply saddened: "Helga Konrad was one of the most important women's politicians in Austrian history. Many advances in equal rights for women and men are directly attributable to her political work. And with her legendary "Halbe-Halbe" campaign, she initiated the much-needed discussion about the fair distribution of unpaid work," said provincial party leader Anton Lang and provincial women's chairwoman Elisabeth Grossmann in memory of the Styrian.