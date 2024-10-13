Vorteilswelt
13.10.2024 09:42

Helga Konrad was Minister for Women's Affairs from 1995 to 1997. The Styrian politician has now died at the age of 76.

Konrad studied Romance and English language and literature in Graz and at the Sorbonne in 1967. After gaining her doctorate in 1975, she worked for the Styrian Chamber of Labor.

She became a city councillor in her home town (1993 to 1995) and eventually became the federal chairwoman of the SPÖ Women's Party.

Doris Bures, Helga Konrad, Johanna Dohnal and Barbara Prammer 2007 (Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Doris Bures, Helga Konrad, Johanna Dohnal and Barbara Prammer 2007
(Bild: APA/HELMUT FOHRINGER)
Helga Konrad, Johanna Dohnal and Barbara Prammer (from left) (Bild: APA)
Helga Konrad, Johanna Dohnal and Barbara Prammer (from left)
(Bild: APA)

"Whole men go halves" campaign
From 1990 to 1993, as well as in 1996 and 1997 to 1999, Konrad was a member of the National Council. During her term of office as a minister, she initiated the "Whole men go halves" campaign, which caused a stir in Austria.

The aim of this campaign was to promote the division of care work between partners through legal regulations in family and marriage law.

In 1999, she was awarded the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold with the Star for Services to the Republic of Austria.

Babler: "significant contribution"
 "With her work, her influence and her perseverance, Helga Konrad made a significant contribution to empowering women in their lives," said SPÖ leader Andreas Babler in tribute to the deceased, who was a minister and SPÖ Federal Women's Chairwoman from 1995 to 1997.

"One of the most important women's politicians"
Naturally, the Styrian Social Democrats were also deeply saddened: "Helga Konrad was one of the most important women's politicians in Austrian history. Many advances in equal rights for women and men are directly attributable to her political work. And with her legendary "Halbe-Halbe" campaign, she initiated the much-needed discussion about the fair distribution of unpaid work," said provincial party leader Anton Lang and provincial women's chairwoman Elisabeth Grossmann in memory of the Styrian.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

