Huge fireball

Petrol station in Russia explodes – children killed

Nachrichten
12.10.2024 22:27

A petrol station in Grozny, the capital of the Russian republic of Chechnya, has exploded in a huge fireball. At least four people were killed in the tragedy, including two children. 

Pictures of the violent explosion were posted on social media. A cistern containing gas had caught fire. High flames shot into the sky before the petrol station was blown up by a huge fireball. 

The videos show heavy debris being hurled away from the scene after the explosion. Numerous people flee in panic.

The explosion is shown in this article: 


The cause of the accident and the number of casualties were not initially known. The Ministry of Civil Defense published videos of the firefighting operations and the severe damage to the petrol station, cars and buildings.

Kadyrov announced that he would personally take charge of the accident
The head of the republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, announced that he would personally take control of the case. He said that all those responsible would be held accountable.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

