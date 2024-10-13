With daughter in front of camera
James Bond lookalike on a new (film) mission
The Daniel Craig lookalike from Eisenstadt is in front of the camera with his daughter for the first time. Sophia (16) is looking forward to her premiere in a romantic drama. Filming takes place in Austria and in the "last jungle in Europe".
"Fraisl ... Max Fraisl!" The actor from Eisenstadt, as tens of thousands of fans have known him since he stepped into the shoes of the famous agent 007: the Daniel Craig lookalike has not only been in the spotlight at major cinematic events such as the Cannes Film Festival, he has also flickered across the screens in Netflix series.
Away from the gangster hunt
This time, Max Fraisl is not on the hunt for criminals in Her Majesty's Secret Service, but instead embarks on a completely new mission for a movie with his daughter Sophia.
A rollercoaster of emotions
The senior pupil at the Kurzwiese grammar school in Eisenstadt takes on her first leading role in the romantic drama "VICtoria - meine Leben und DU". Daniel Craig lookalike Max Fraisl plays what he is: a father with a heart.
The story tells of "Vic", who - torn apart inside - is sent to a summer camp by her stepfather. She reluctantly goes along. A rollercoaster of emotions begins when "Vic" sees the older, handsome camp leader Adrian.
All for love
"The two soon become close. But in order to keep his job, Adrian has to end it all before it has even really begun," says the short version of the script. Only this much is revealed: "Entangled in dramatic events, 'Vic's' father proves to be a rock in the surf." The question that runs like a red thread through the film remains unanswered: "Does 'Vic's' and Adrian's love even stand a chance?"
Excited about the work
"I'm really looking forward to filming," says 16-year-old Sophia. Her father in the movie is played by her real father. The Daniel Craig lookalike is sure that there are situations in every father's life in which the head of the family sees red. "I can really put myself in the shoes of 'Vic's' father," notes the Burgenland "James Bond".
Fascinating backdrops
In addition to filming locations in Austria, the program also includes some fantastic backdrops in the "last jungle of Europe". We are talking about natural jewels in Bosnia and Herzegovina with wildly romantic waterfalls and breathtaking forests as well as Mediterranean old towns.
The dynamic team from Cory Production in Vienna aims to set new standards in visual realization. VICtoria - meine Leben und DU" is not only acoustically underpinned on the big screen with the soundtrack by the powerful-voiced Salzburg native Sina. She also makes people sit up and take notice with her songs on the radio. Cinema release is 2025.
