Ahead of the season, Adler Hörl heads south

One more competition before ski jumper Jan Hörl heads south. Yes, you read that right. The 25-year-old is taking a short break before the long season. "I'm flying to Egypt with my girlfriend to soak up some vitamin D. It'll do me some good," said the man from Pongau. On Thursday in Eisenerz, he was runner-up on the normal hill, and tomorrow he wants to hold his own on the large hill in Bischofshofen. "Every one of us wants to win, that's why I'm at the start," emphasized Hörl.