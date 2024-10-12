Stock up on vitamin D
Ahead of the season, Adler Hörl heads south
Jan Hörl treats himself to a vacation before an exhausting season. He and his girlfriend are heading to Egypt. Before that, however, the man from Pongau will be competing for the state championship title on the large hill in Bischofshofen. Combined skier Stefan Rettenegger will also be there.
One more competition before ski jumper Jan Hörl heads south. Yes, you read that right. The 25-year-old is taking a short break before the long season. "I'm flying to Egypt with my girlfriend to soak up some vitamin D. It'll do me some good," said the man from Pongau. On Thursday in Eisenerz, he was runner-up on the normal hill, and tomorrow he wants to hold his own on the large hill in Bischofshofen. "Every one of us wants to win, that's why I'm at the start," emphasized Hörl.
When the World Cup season starts on November 22 in Lillehammer (Nor), the aim is to get a good result. "I have set myself the goal of gaining good confidence right away and improving from stage to stage." Ideally, to be in top form at the World Championships in Trondheim.
Combined skier Stefan Rettenegger is also aiming for this. He also competed in Eisenerz, was crowned national champion on the normal hill, and will also attack on Sunday in Bischofshofen. The 22-year-old took a big step forward in the summer: "In terms of running, I feel that I can handle certain things really well. I've stayed fit and have been able to increase my workload once again."
