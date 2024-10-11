German traffic lights agree on security package

FDP: False incentives will be reduced

Kuhle emphasized: "The most important thing about this package is that the false incentives in the area of migration are finally being reduced." On this point, the Federal Government's agreement remains in place. As a rule, this provides for the removal of benefits for people whose asylum procedure is the responsibility of another European state in accordance with the so-called Dublin rules. In such cases, the people concerned would have to be deported more quickly.