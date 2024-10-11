Reaction to terror
German traffic lights agree on security package
Seven weeks after the terrorist attack in Solingen, the three "traffic light" parliamentary groups in the German Bundestag have agreed on a so-called security package. Refugees are to be deported more easily and funds can be cut more easily.
"We will moderately expand the powers of the security authorities while respecting fundamental rights," said FDP parliamentary group deputy leader Konstantin Kuhle following the agreement in Berlin. Order and control of migration will be strengthened.
Agreement after weeks of discussions
In addition, measures in the area of weapons law are planned "to deal with the growing knife crime in Germany". The Bundestag first discussed the draft legislation presented by the SPD, Greens and FDP on September 12.
The parliament had held an expert hearing on the matter and there had been criticism of the security package, said Kuhle. "That's why there are now changes to the security package."
Terror as a trigger for tightening up
The coalition will submit the amendments to the draft legislation to the Bundestag's Committee on Internal Affairs next Wednesday, according to a joint statement by the deputy parliamentary group chairmen Konstantin von Notz (Greens), Dirk Wiese (SPD) and Kuhle. They are aiming for a decision in the Bundestag in the coming session week.
The security package could then go to the Bundesrat on October 18. The coalition initiated the package following the Islamist terrorist attack in Solingen in August, which left three people dead.
Internal security will be strengthened
Germany's Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser was delighted with the agreement reached by the traffic light factions in the Bundestag. "Our security package strengthens our country's internal security," said the SPD politician in a statement. "Following the murderous attack in Solingen, it is the right response to the considerable current threats, particularly from Islamist terrorism."
According to the FDP parliamentary group deputy, the changes affect the powers of the security authorities, among other things. There is the possibility "that law enforcement authorities and security agencies will be allowed to do more in the area of biometric facial recognition and automated data analysis in future".
The new powers could only be used once the Federal Government had clarified the technical issues together with the Data Protection Commissioner. This would protect civil rights.
FDP: False incentives will be reduced
Kuhle emphasized: "The most important thing about this package is that the false incentives in the area of migration are finally being reduced." On this point, the Federal Government's agreement remains in place. As a rule, this provides for the removal of benefits for people whose asylum procedure is the responsibility of another European state in accordance with the so-called Dublin rules. In such cases, the people concerned would have to be deported more quickly.
According to the FDP politician, it also remains the case that people could lose their protection status in Germany more easily if they traveled to their home country. "Both are particularly important to us because the crime in Solingen has shown that order and control in migration policy and internal security belong together," said Kuhle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
