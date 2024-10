Spain’s title-winning coach feels underpaid

The 63-year-old is less concerned about his own salary - he is said to earn around 600,000 euros per year. That is around a sixth (!) of his predecessor Luis Enrique. Despite winning the European Championship title, there has been no upgrade so far. "I have my contract until after the World Cup (note: 2026), just like my employees. My staff have improved their conditions, but the same conditions apply to me as when I was promoted from the U21 team. I have a contract as an executive and not as a top coach, that's it." It would therefore only be fair if the contract was adjusted financially. De La Fuente emphasized that he was proud to be able to coach his home country. But: "You should appreciate what I have achieved."