70 employees
Pongau company slides into bankruptcy
Pfisterer GmbH & Co KG, based in St. Johann, has gone bankrupt. The company currently has 70 employees. Around 85 creditors are affected by the bankruptcy. The debts amount to almost 4 million euros.
Founded in 2018, GmbH & Co KG is active in the manufacture, trade and installation of windows and door elements. Pfisterer is a developer, supplier and installation service provider for window and door elements, both in the commercial and private sectors.
Slump in sales due to corona
The bankruptcy proceedings were opened on the basis of a self-petition. In the application for the opening of proceedings, the reason given for the insolvency in question is that there has been a significant slump in sales as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the associated restrictions. In addition, the applicant states that it was affected by flooding in the summer of 2023, which led to a temporary shutdown of operations. Finally, the construction industry, which has come under severe pressure this year, is also said to have contributed to the insolvency. In the end, the present bankruptcy petition had to be filed.
As can be seen from the application to open insolvency proceedings, the liabilities amount to around EUR 3.87 million. The value of any existing assets will be determined in the course of the proceedings.
Information on the extent to which the company will be able to continue as a going concern is not yet available.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
