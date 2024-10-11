Pongau company slides into bankruptcy

Slump in sales due to corona

The bankruptcy proceedings were opened on the basis of a self-petition. In the application for the opening of proceedings, the reason given for the insolvency in question is that there has been a significant slump in sales as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and the associated restrictions. In addition, the applicant states that it was affected by flooding in the summer of 2023, which led to a temporary shutdown of operations. Finally, the construction industry, which has come under severe pressure this year, is also said to have contributed to the insolvency. In the end, the present bankruptcy petition had to be filed.