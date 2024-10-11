When the FPÖ was not first – and governed anyway

Now that Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen has refused to give Herbert Kickl the mandate to form a government, the FPÖ camp is up in arms. The head of state has been described as an "anti-democrat" and the other parties have been criticized for "denying the will of the voters" due to their exclusion of Kickl. But a look at the history book shows: The Blue Party has also already used majorities against the party with the most votes to come to power ...