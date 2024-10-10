Polar Bears had to nibble at the Juniors for a long time

You could be forgiven for thinking that Zell and the Red Bull Juniors were practising their target shooting in their head-to-head duel in the Alps Hockey League. The final score was 39:35. However, both sides failed to make the most of their chances. The Bergstädter in particular, who showed their potential from the second period onwards and were clearly superior, were modest with their chances on home ice or failed to score due to "Hexer" Pfarrmaier between the Juniors posts.