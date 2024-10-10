Vorteilswelt
Zell won the derby

Polar Bears had to nibble at the Juniors for a long time

Nachrichten
10.10.2024 23:13

Both the Zell Polar Bears and the Red Bull Juniors failed to capitalize on their chances for a long time, but in the end the Pinzgau team was able to celebrate in the first derby of the season. The Bergstädter beat the farm team 3:0 in front of their home crowd. EKZ captain Johansson: "We want to continue like this!"

You could be forgiven for thinking that Zell and the Red Bull Juniors were practising their target shooting in their head-to-head duel in the Alps Hockey League. The final score was 39:35. However, both sides failed to make the most of their chances. The Bergstädter in particular, who showed their potential from the second period onwards and were clearly superior, were modest with their chances on home ice or failed to score due to "Hexer" Pfarrmaier between the Juniors posts.

Our performance was there, and we gave it our all, but it wasn't enough today

Juniors-Coach Teemu Levijoki

 The Polar Bears had to nibble at the Juniors for a long time. But at some point they finally got the ball rolling. EKZ captain Robin Johansson got the 1811 spectators out of their seats with a powerful shot - 1:0. McLeod increased the lead and Huard scored an empty net goal for the deserved 3:0 final score. The team made amends for the 2:10 disgrace at Sisak.

"We worked hard for this win and we want to keep it up," said a satisfied Johansson. Juniors coach Teemu Levijoki summed up: "Our performance was there and we gave it our all, but it wasn't enough today."

