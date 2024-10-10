Mozarteum University receives 2.5 million euros

The first and most important investment will be the development of open source software; a crucial door opener for the presentation and display of immersive content. "We first want to develop software so that users can operate these infrastructures in the first place, create content and then also show it outside the university. The problem with infrastructures that involve stereoscopy, 3D scenes or spatial acoustics is that the software packages are expensive and often out of proportion for artists. That is why one of our most pressing concerns is to make this 'framework' available free of charge and open source, so that the technology can be 'carried out' and used worldwide. We want to make a contribution to the dissemination of immersive art and are also planning a new study program in which the space will be a nucleus," explains Lindinger.