Still “end” for last disaster areas today

"The flood disaster has caused enormous damage and great suffering in Lower Austria. I would like to thank everyone who has tackled and helped to overcome this disaster over the past few weeks," said Mikl-Leitner, emphasizing the "superhuman efforts" of the fire departments. However, she also praised the many volunteers and the mayors who are currently on the road with the damage commissions and have given their best as the "first crisis managers on the ground". This crisis has shown that Lower Austria sticks together.