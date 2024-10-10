After fatal dog bites: 21-year-old woman on trial

Was the animal thrown at with slippers before the attack?

Outside, the dog approached a family out for a walk - two women and five small children - and circled them twice. When the woman finally caught "Kim", she grabbed the animal, which was not wearing a collar in the garden, by the scruff of the neck and made her way back to the property. "That's when the slob came from behind," said the accused. According to the 21-year-old, the grandmother had apparently thrown her shoes at the animal several times. Witnesses were unable to confirm this at the trial. According to the accused, "Kim" turned around after the "slipper snap" and tore off - allegedly biting one of the children first. The grandmother of three children then ran away and wanted to seek shelter in a building shell.