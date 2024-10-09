ÖBB boss announces:
“New” western line open earlier than expected
The section of the "new" western line affected by the flood disaster is to be put back into operation on December 15. This was announced by ÖBB boss Andreas Matthä on Thursday evening on "ZiB 2".
This means that "Christmas traffic is guaranteed", Matthä promised. However, there is "a drop of bitterness" for rail travelers, as the line will have to be closed for another four weeks next year in order to dismantle temporary technical installations.
Four-week closure in May or June
The ÖBB boss explained that internal discussions are still ongoing as to whether the four-week closure will take place in May or in the summer. In any case, sufficient rail replacement services will be provided during this time, he assured.
Line through Tullnerfeld severely damaged
The "new" western route through the Tullnerfeld, which was opened in 2012, was severely damaged by the floods and was therefore closed. Trains are currently running on the "old" western line through the Vienna Woods - as of today, the line is once again double-tracked.
"Damage of the century"
Matthä spoke of "damage of the century". He put the damage to the infrastructure and the destroyed facilities at "around one hundred million". In addition, there would be a drastic loss of revenue in freight and passenger transport, which could not yet be fully estimated.
Westbahn: "In a very positive mood"
Westbahn welcomed the ÖBB boss's announcement on Wednesday evening. The company is "very positive" that full rail operations on the new western line can be resumed with the timetable change on December 15. The flood of the century presented an unprecedented situation for the entire critical infrastructure and rail operations on the western line, emphasized Managing Director Thomas Posch in a press release.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
