Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fabio and Sandro

The Ingolitsch family is reunited in Altach

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 19:00

Fabio Ingolitsch becomes the youngest coach at the Ländle club. He now coaches brother Sandro, who has been in Vorarlberg for a year. Fabio celebrates his debut after the international break in his old home country.

0 Kommentare

At 32, Fabio Ingolitsch is the youngest coach of Altach in the Bundesliga. The man from Bischofshofen was officially introduced in the Ländle yesterday. "I don't take it for granted to be given the chance to coach a Bundesliga club at such a young age," said the man from Pongau.

"The fresh cell cure is extremely good for us," smiled sporting director Roland Kirchler, who played for the Bulls from 2005 to 2007 and got to know Ingolitsch in the academy. "I didn't like him so much there with his positive arrogance. But that's what we need on the pitch - a coach who embodies something."

Ingolitsch held various positions at Salzburg between 2017 and 2023 and was sacked by second division side Liefering last year. The coach, whose role model is Leipzig coach Marco Rose, only joined FC Zurich U21 at the beginning of July. "My plan was to be in Switzerland for the long term. That was also the strategic plan," said Ingolitsch.

Sandro Ingolitsch (left) will be coached by brother Fabio in future. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Sandro Ingolitsch (left) will be coached by brother Fabio in future.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

But Altach, who recently conceded their third defeat in a row with a 1-0 defeat against Rapid, parted company with Joachim Standfest and "co" Roman Wallner ten days ago. Then Ingolitsch's cell phone rang, and he was quickly enthusiastic and also consulted his brother Sandro (who has been in the Ländle since August '23): "I asked him if it would be okay for him and he was really happy." The Pongau native will make his debut for the Bulls after the international break.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Kolland
Christoph Kolland
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf