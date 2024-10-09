Fabio and Sandro
The Ingolitsch family is reunited in Altach
Fabio Ingolitsch becomes the youngest coach at the Ländle club. He now coaches brother Sandro, who has been in Vorarlberg for a year. Fabio celebrates his debut after the international break in his old home country.
At 32, Fabio Ingolitsch is the youngest coach of Altach in the Bundesliga. The man from Bischofshofen was officially introduced in the Ländle yesterday. "I don't take it for granted to be given the chance to coach a Bundesliga club at such a young age," said the man from Pongau.
"The fresh cell cure is extremely good for us," smiled sporting director Roland Kirchler, who played for the Bulls from 2005 to 2007 and got to know Ingolitsch in the academy. "I didn't like him so much there with his positive arrogance. But that's what we need on the pitch - a coach who embodies something."
Ingolitsch held various positions at Salzburg between 2017 and 2023 and was sacked by second division side Liefering last year. The coach, whose role model is Leipzig coach Marco Rose, only joined FC Zurich U21 at the beginning of July. "My plan was to be in Switzerland for the long term. That was also the strategic plan," said Ingolitsch.
But Altach, who recently conceded their third defeat in a row with a 1-0 defeat against Rapid, parted company with Joachim Standfest and "co" Roman Wallner ten days ago. Then Ingolitsch's cell phone rang, and he was quickly enthusiastic and also consulted his brother Sandro (who has been in the Ländle since August '23): "I asked him if it would be okay for him and he was really happy." The Pongau native will make his debut for the Bulls after the international break.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.