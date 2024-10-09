The Ingolitsch family is reunited in Altach

But Altach, who recently conceded their third defeat in a row with a 1-0 defeat against Rapid, parted company with Joachim Standfest and "co" Roman Wallner ten days ago. Then Ingolitsch's cell phone rang, and he was quickly enthusiastic and also consulted his brother Sandro (who has been in the Ländle since August '23): "I asked him if it would be okay for him and he was really happy." The Pongau native will make his debut for the Bulls after the international break.