13 dealers charged

Made 220,000 euros profit with narcotics

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 19:00

A heavy blow against the drug scene: four main offenders were arrested, 13 dealers were charged and several weapons were confiscated. A total of 23 customers were also charged. 

The case was set in motion by the interrogation of a drug user in January. This was followed by a house search in the Oberwart area. Drugs, weapons and a non-functioning bazooka from the Second World War were found.

Investigators carried out repeated house searches for weeks. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Investigators carried out repeated house searches for weeks.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)
Drugs and weapons discovered everywhere. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Drugs and weapons discovered everywhere.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

Head of the gang stopped
Investigators arrested the wanted owner (27) shortly afterwards. After that, things went from bad to worse. An offender (35) from the district of Baden (Lower Austria) - he handed himself in to the police in St. Michael accompanied by his lawyer - and an accomplice (68) from the district of Oberwart were also arrested. The suspected head of the gang, a 41-year-old from the district of Güssing, was stopped during a courier trip.

Several charges
Cocaine, cannabis flowers and drug money were seized at his home. "The drug ring made a profit of more than 220,000 euros," said the investigators. 12 dealers and one Styrian (40), who had cocaine, speed and cannabis oil at home, as well as 23 customers were charged.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
