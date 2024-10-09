Made 220,000 euros profit with narcotics

Head of the gang stopped

Investigators arrested the wanted owner (27) shortly afterwards. After that, things went from bad to worse. An offender (35) from the district of Baden (Lower Austria) - he handed himself in to the police in St. Michael accompanied by his lawyer - and an accomplice (68) from the district of Oberwart were also arrested. The suspected head of the gang, a 41-year-old from the district of Güssing, was stopped during a courier trip.