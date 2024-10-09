Murder with an axe: suspect (45) in custody

45-year-old drove to Linz

The fact is that the man drove to his sister in Linz on Monday. He then went to a police station there and stated that there was a body in his apartment. The Upper Austrian authorities then alerted their colleagues in Vienna. Immediately afterwards, a WEGA team rushed to the apartment on Bloch-Bauer-Promenade in the Sonnwendviertel district and broke down the door.