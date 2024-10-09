Victim only 16 years old
Murder with an axe: suspect (45) in custody
The shock is still deep after a 45-year-old man allegedly killed his victim with an axe in Vienna-Favoriten. New details have now been released about the horrific murder case.
The victim from Bulgaria is said to be a 16-year-old teenager who was brutally beaten to death with an axe and lost his life as a result.
Pre-trial detention imposed
The suspect was remanded in custody on Wednesday. According to court spokeswoman Christina Salzborn, the reasons for his detention are the risk of escape and the risk of committing a crime. The man suspected of the crime cannot remember the killing. He admitted to having consumed alcohol and crystal meth before the crime.
The background to the crime is still completely unclear. According to the 45-year-old Austrian, the two men had been in occasional contact. It is also likely that the two were in some kind of romantic relationship and had arranged to have sex. Both have links to the drug scene.
Suspect speaks of film tear
The 45-year-old also stated that he could only remember the consumption of the drugs and alcohol, after which he had a film blackout.
45-year-old drove to Linz
The fact is that the man drove to his sister in Linz on Monday. He then went to a police station there and stated that there was a body in his apartment. The Upper Austrian authorities then alerted their colleagues in Vienna. Immediately afterwards, a WEGA team rushed to the apartment on Bloch-Bauer-Promenade in the Sonnwendviertel district and broke down the door.
The police found a dead body with massive injuries. An axe, the suspected murder weapon, was seized. The 45-year-old was subsequently taken into custody and should have been questioned on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.