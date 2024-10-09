I suffer from migraines: what can I do about them?

Migraine attacks are usually characterized by moderate to severe, usually one-sided and throbbing and/or pulsating pain. For those affected, the symptoms worsen with movement and there is often also sensitivity to light and noise as well as nausea.

The most common triggers of migraines are

Too little sleep and exercise,

Too little sleep and exercise, too much stress, nicotine or alcohol (especially red wine),

cold and hormonal changes.

If a migraine is accompanied by fever, visual disturbances, dizziness or if the painkillers that are usually effective do not help, you should consult a doctor immediately.