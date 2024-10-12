The little messenger arranges the school snack

If we have more time on Sundays, we also bake muesli bars or roll energy balls - to sweeten them up. Almonds or walnut kernels to nibble on or, now in the fall, a small piece of gingerbread - variety is just as important to us as balance. So that it doesn't get boring, I come up with something new from time to time, like the "apple donuts" recently: cut the cored apple into slices, stick them together with nut butter, drizzle lemon juice on top and a few sprinkles as a topping - done!