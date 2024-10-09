Only the defense gets a “very good”

Midfield: The midfield is not the part of Lustenau that takes control of the game. Very little goes through the center. Nico Gorzel and Pius Gabher are "good workers". They work well at the back, but lack creativity going forward. Clermont loanee Abdellah Baallal was unable to fulfill the role of playmaker and fell further and further behind after a strong start. Sasha Delaye, who joined from Montpellier, is currently out injured. Seydou Diarra, Daniel Au Yeong and now Ibrahim Ouattara are trying their hand on the wings. However, many of their efforts are still too impetuous and imprecise.

Grade: Satisfactory