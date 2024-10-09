Vorteilswelt
At Austria Lustenau

Only the defense gets a “very good”

Nachrichten
09.10.2024 07:25

The "Krone" uses the current international break to give the two Ländle second division clubs an autumn report card. We start with Lustenau Austria. Although they are still undefeated after nine rounds, they are still "only" in fifth place in the table.

0 Kommentare

Goal: If there's a fire at the back, you can rely on the cult keeper Domenik Schierl, who is so popular with the fans - apart from a few minor uncertainties, which have so far had no consequences.
Grade: Very good

Defense: Only four goals conceded in nine games says it all. Austria are still unbeaten thanks to their strong defense. Even the absences of captain Matthias Maak and Axel Rouquette were easily compensated for. With Leo Mätzler and the Brazilian William, a robust center-back duo is on the pitch. New signing Robin Voisine fitted seamlessly into the team, while rascal Fabian Gmeiner seems irreplaceable anyway.
Grade: Very good

Leo Mätzler is currently set in the center-back position. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Leo Mätzler is currently set in the center-back position.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Midfield: The midfield is not the part of Lustenau that takes control of the game. Very little goes through the center. Nico Gorzel and Pius Gabher are "good workers". They work well at the back, but lack creativity going forward. Clermont loanee Abdellah Baallal was unable to fulfill the role of playmaker and fell further and further behind after a strong start. Sasha Delaye, who joined from Montpellier, is currently out injured. Seydou Diarra, Daniel Au Yeong and now Ibrahim Ouattara are trying their hand on the wings. However, many of their efforts are still too impetuous and imprecise.
Grade: Satisfactory

Nico Gorzel and his midfield colleagues provide too little impetus going forward. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Nico Gorzel and his midfield colleagues provide too little impetus going forward.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Attack: Inefficient in exploiting chances and lacking penetration. The offense is the biggest weakness, even though this is where the team invested the most before the season. Leo Mikic's goal assists are positive. However, that alone is not enough, as the rest of the team is a far cry from a new Ronivaldo or Tabakovic.
Grade: Sufficient

Martin Brenner is the only unbeaten coach in Austrian professional soccer this season. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Martin Brenner is the only unbeaten coach in Austrian professional soccer this season.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Coach: The results speak for Martin Brenner. They are the only unbeaten professional team in Austria. However, they have only begun to play the offensive soccer that was announced. No real further development is visible. Sometimes seems too impulsive.
Grade: Good

Overall impression: It's never easy being relegated, so Austria are doing quite well. If the offense finally explodes, everything is still possible.
Grade: Good

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Dietmar Hofer
Dietmar Hofer
