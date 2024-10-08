Bravura performance without the help of the “irreplaceables”

With his first hat-trick, Mika Biereth catapulted himself to the top of the scoring charts: "We pressed high, played with a lot of energy, it was a perfect day that ended with five goals. It was the best game of my professional career!" Before the record purchase from London flew to the Danish U21 team for the clash with Sweden yesterday, he praised Sturm's next attacking wizard from the Premier League, Malick Yalcouye: "He's a crazy guy who can run all day and brings enormous energy." Ilzer is also happy about the 18-year-old dual national, who Mali would like to bring into the team but who sees himself as an Ivory Coast man. The coach predicted a great career for him: "Why shouldn't Malick manage to become at Brighton what Naby Keita is for Liverpool?"