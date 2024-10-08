After the resounding victory
Bravura performance without the help of the “irreplaceables”
5:0 thumping win against Salzburg without Stankovic and Wüthrich! For many in the Sturm camp, this seemed impossible. But Chukwuani, Geyrhofer & Co. surprised everyone.
"Zwicks mi!" Even Christian Ilzer would not have expected a 5:0 scoring party against Salzburg in his wildest coaching dreams - this gala of the extra class was celebrated late into the night.
And it was all the more remarkable as it was achieved without the injured "leading wolves" Jon Gorenc-Stankovic and Gregory Wüthrich. But the learning effect from the games at a high level in the Champions League was huge: above all, the duel quality copied from Brest and Bruges was the key to success, according to Ilzer.
The new squad obviously has a lot to offer: Dane Tochi Chukwuani, brought in from Lyngby in the spring, made an excellent impression in defensive midfield: "Actually, the six is a secondary position for me," said the 21-year-old, "but I feel quite comfortable there too."
Rigorous, strong in duels, with leadership quality - that's how Ilzer sees the Dane, for whom it was difficult to accept that he didn't play a role in Graz at the beginning. That seems to be changing!
At the back, 24-year-old Graz player Niklas Geyrhofer in the Wüthrich role underlined in his sixth league appearance of the season that he has what it takes to play in the Bundesliga more than twelve times (as in 2023/24).
With his first hat-trick, Mika Biereth catapulted himself to the top of the scoring charts: "We pressed high, played with a lot of energy, it was a perfect day that ended with five goals. It was the best game of my professional career!" Before the record purchase from London flew to the Danish U21 team for the clash with Sweden yesterday, he praised Sturm's next attacking wizard from the Premier League, Malick Yalcouye: "He's a crazy guy who can run all day and brings enormous energy." Ilzer is also happy about the 18-year-old dual national, who Mali would like to bring into the team but who sees himself as an Ivory Coast man. The coach predicted a great career for him: "Why shouldn't Malick manage to become at Brighton what Naby Keita is for Liverpool?"
Sturm now have a few days off - and on October 19 against GAK, they will continue to work on getting as many points as possible in the spring.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
