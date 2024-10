Volleyball girls lacked the final consistency

The post-Uli Sernow era at PSVBG Salzburg started with a defeat for successor Ingrida Schweiger. The volleyball girls were beaten 1:3 by the Erzbergmadln from Eisenerz (seventh last season) in the Austrian Volley League in front of a home crowd in Rif. "Of course it hurts to lose," sighed coach Ingrida Schweiger. What was missing was the final consistency: "The opponents scored points at the crucial moments, we didn't manage that. You can tell Eisenerz have a routine." Nevertheless, the performance gives her hope: "Everyone played well." Anastasiia Tyshchenko stood out with 19 points.